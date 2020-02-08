In China from the coronavirus died a US citizen
In the Chinese city of Wuhan has died 60-the summer man. Cause of death was a coronavirus. This is the first U.S. citizen whose life has taken a new virus, according to Fox News.
The patient died in the hospital Jin-Yin-Yang in Wuhan Thursday, February 6.
On Friday evening, February 7, the U.S. Embassy in Beijing confirmed the death of the man.
“We extend our sincere condolences to the family, — said the representative of the Embassy. Out of respect for the private life of a family we have no further comment.”
On Friday, February 7, the Chinese had recorded 86 deaths due to the coronavirus, said the Chinese government.
As of February 7, fast-spreading virus has killed more than 700 people and infected more than 34 500 people in China.
Chinese officials still trying to stop the spread of the virus, but he continues his assault around the world. In addition, the ruling Communist party of the country is struggling with public anger over the death of the doctor, who was detained by police for spreading warnings about the virus in December.
According to the world health organization, as of February 7, in 72 countries because of the virus, there were restrictions on travel.
So far in the USA, the virus was diagnosed in 12 patients, but some of them have already been discharged from the hospital.
On Friday, February 7, President trump wrote on Twitter that he had a telephone conversation with President of China.
“He’s strong, shrewd, and completely focused on confronting the coronavirus. China’s President believes that everything is going well, there is even build a hospital just a few days. The situation is complicated, but he will succeed,” said trump.
