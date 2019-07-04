In China, men are banned from wearing the “Beijing bikini”

PHOTO : “the World 24” / Nicholas kostyushin

CHINA

The Chinese authorities have decided to ban the most fashionable men’s trend – the “Beijing bikini”. Now they can be fined a large sum, reports channel “MIR 24”.

“Beijing bikini” is the custom of men to bare belly in the intense heat. At first it behaved just the Chinese working class, but gradually this way to cool off was to gain popularity. The authorities have decided that this appearance adorns citizens and creates a wrong image of the country.

In Jinan photos of those who go outside shirtless or barefoot will be published on the “shameful page” in the local newspaper.

Note that in the early summer of netizens criticized the new bikini model for excessive frankness. The swimsuit is composed of a V-shaped panties with a high rise and bodice that opens the bottom of the chest. Users immediately noted that in this outfit is hardly normal swimming, the chest will fall out.

