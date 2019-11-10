In China presented the toilet with 40 large diamonds

| November 10, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Китае представили унитаз с 40 тысячами бриллиантов

In Shanghai presented a toilet made of gold with 40 diamonds 815.

The author of the work was made by jewelry house Shim. It is noted that the creation of the toilet took several months and the work was done by ten workers. The head of the Shum Aarum Noise called the toilet a “work of art” and joked that “your best friend is a diamond toilet”.

It clarifies the channel, the toilet broke the Guinness record for the number of encrusted diamonds. The creators claim that he was bulletproof, and I doubt that it will be used for the purpose.

Related Posts

About The Author

magictr