In China presented the toilet with 40 large diamonds
In Shanghai presented a toilet made of gold with 40 diamonds 815.
The author of the work was made by jewelry house Shim. It is noted that the creation of the toilet took several months and the work was done by ten workers. The head of the Shum Aarum Noise called the toilet a “work of art” and joked that “your best friend is a diamond toilet”.
It clarifies the channel, the toilet broke the Guinness record for the number of encrusted diamonds. The creators claim that he was bulletproof, and I doubt that it will be used for the purpose.
A gold toilet decorated with pieces of 40,815 334.68-carat diamond on its bullet-proof glass lid is on display at the 2nd China International Import Expo in Shangha. The toilet is expected to set a Guinness World Record on the afternoon of Nov. 6, local media reported. pic.twitter.com/Kh9kqRumar
— China News 中国新闻网 (@Echinanews) November 5, 2019