In China recoloured dogs were given for pandas

The network is gaining popularity funny video where dogs painted like pandas. Was thus a local café decided to lure visitors.
So, in one of the Chinese cities near the habitat of the giant Panda local cafe offered visitors to play with black and white furry animals. However, it turned out that this is not a Panda, but painted them dogs.
The institution provides people with services for the painting of their Pets. According to the authors it is quite safe for animals.
But netizens did not appreciate properly the behavior of the owners of the cafe with animals. In social networks noted that although animals and happy at first glance, the painting can bring them some problems.
