In China started selling the budget Baojun crossover RS-3
New parquetry is a combination of modern technology and design at an affordable price.
Baojun is the joint venture of the American General Motors and the Chinese company SAIC.
At the moment, sales of low crossover Baojun RS-3 was launched in China.
Salon “budget” is famous not only for its comfort, thanks to the use of high-quality materials and rich equipment.
The main options Baojun RS-3 has become a virtual dashboard with 12.3-inch LCD display, a multimedia system with a 10.2-inch touchscreen, dual-zone climate control, led interior lighting, panoramic roof, Parking sensors and rear view camera. You can also note the presence of the cruise control and heated front seats.
As for the power characteristics, the Baojun RS-3 has the engine capacity of 1.5 and 1.2 liter capacity of 105 and 131 BHP respectively. The car is built on the budget front-wheel drive platform.
Independent front suspension has a McPherson strut, while the rear is semi beam.