In China, the fruit seller found a fun way to increase sales

| July 21, 2019 | News | No Comments

В Китае продавец фруктов нашел забавный способ увеличить продажи

Creative self-promotion merchant expects to attract new customers.

The seller of exotic fruits from China hair cut and highlighted in a pineapple. So su Chang Feng expects to attract new customers. Boy sells pineapple in Nanning for 6 years. To creative self-promotion decided to resort just now, Today.

New haircut did the trick. If earlier the boy had sold 500 kg of fruit per day, now it is 150 kg more.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.