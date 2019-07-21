In China, the fruit seller found a fun way to increase sales
Creative self-promotion merchant expects to attract new customers.
The seller of exotic fruits from China hair cut and highlighted in a pineapple. So su Chang Feng expects to attract new customers. Boy sells pineapple in Nanning for 6 years. To creative self-promotion decided to resort just now, Today.
New haircut did the trick. If earlier the boy had sold 500 kg of fruit per day, now it is 150 kg more.
