In China, the pilot was fired for a photo shoot the passenger in the cabin
Users of Chinese social network Weibo were outraged that the pilot had endangered passengers — the photo was taken during the flight.
First photo of a woman in the cockpit spoke a local blogger who writes about aviation. He noted that the picture looks like it was made during the flight. The blogger drew attention to the tea set in the cockpit, I determined that the aircraft belongs to the Chinese airline Air Guilin, and criticized the carrier. The post caused a great resonance in Weibo. The woman depicted in the picture, removed it from your profile.
Due to the rising noise in Weibo about the photo became known to Guilin Air — the company confirmed that it was made on 4 January this year during a flight from Guilin to Yangzhou.
The airline said that the pilot broke the rules of safety, dropping the passenger in the cabin. Because of this, the pilot banned for life from driving passenger aircraft Air Guilin and the rest of the crew who were onboard that day, was suspended indefinitely while the company conducts further investigation of the incident.