In China, the taxi-driver-hero stopped a speeding driverless car and saved a mother and two children (video)
In China, a taxi driver from China, Hu Wangan stopped racing at full speed a car without a driver, to save the people there. This tells Mash.
It is reported that the man was standing at a traffic light, while I heard a bloodcurdling scream from swept past the car. The taxi driver could see a runaway car woman and two children, and immediately jumped out of his car.
The brave man had to catch up with the car barefoot on a hot pavement, but he managed to jump into the vehicle and stop it.
Mother and children with all my heart thanked the Savior.
It was later revealed that the cause of the tragedy could be the fact that the father forgot to put the vehicle on the handbrake.
