In China, the taxi-driver-hero stopped a speeding driverless car and saved a mother and two children (video)

| July 25, 2019 | News | No Comments
Loading...

В Китае таксист-герой остановил мчащуюся без водителя машину и спас маму с двумя детьми (видео)

In China, a taxi driver from China, Hu Wangan stopped racing at full speed a car without a driver, to save the people there. This tells Mash.

It is reported that the man was standing at a traffic light, while I heard a bloodcurdling scream from swept past the car. The taxi driver could see a runaway car woman and two children, and immediately jumped out of his car.

The brave man had to catch up with the car barefoot on a hot pavement, but he managed to jump into the vehicle and stop it.

Miraculous escape: the mother did not allow cremation of the son, seeing in posledniyu a second, tears in his eyes

Mother and children with all my heart thanked the Savior.

It was later revealed that the cause of the tragedy could be the fact that the father forgot to put the vehicle on the handbrake.

As previously reported “FACTS” in Kropyvnyts’ke a police officer miraculously saved from the death of a baby, who became entangled in the rope tied to the bed.

We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.