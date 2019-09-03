In China there was a cheap version of the pickup Chevrolet Silverado
Taking orders for budget analogue Chevrolet Silverado was launched in June.
In August, the first commercial car finally fell into the hands of buyers.
Recall the products of the company SG Automotive, specializing in the production of SUVs and LCV, the global market is known under the brand name of Huanghai.
China has a pickup as well as exterior front, rear lights and fender flares coincide with the us “donor”. But in terms of technical equipment “China model” is quite distinctive.
For the performance of Huanghai N7 responds with either a 2.4-liter petrol engine capacity of 218 HP, or the 2.5-liter 130-horsepower diesel.
As a couple, for them the automaker chose manual or automatic transmission on the six steps. There is a choice in terms of type of rear — wheel drive or rigidly connected full.
Analogue Silverado boasts a supporting frame, and a spring rear suspension with solid axle. Length four-door pickup reaches to 1 950 mm, and the dimensions of the loading platform is equal to 1715х1620х460 mm.
A car with two rows of seats for five seats.