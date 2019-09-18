In Chisinau detained the head of the Agency ‘Sputnik Moldova’, the suspect in the theft of a billion euros (PHOTO)

Moldovan law enforcement officers carry out investigative actions with the head of the news Agency “Sputnik” Moldova Vladimir Novosadyuk, his house was searched. This was reported TASS the press Secretary of the Prosecutor General of Moldova Emil Gaitur.

“Residence of Mr. Novosaduk was searched in the investigation of Bank fraud. It was held in the context of yesterday [Monday] deprivation of immunity of two deputies of the Parliament”, – said Gaitor.

He Novosaduk noted that on interrogation has declared his innocence, he was released for 60 days under house arrest with the possibility of going after the notice of the authorities. During a search of his home was seized a mobile phone, reports RIA “Novosti”.

Novosaduk appears in the report of the international Agency “Kroll”, which was investigating the theft of a Bank of Moldavia 1 billion euros along with the arrested deputies of the party “blinders” Marina Tauber and Regina Apostolovo. As reported earlier in the Parliament, the acting attorney-General Dmitry Robe, Tauber and Apostolova, being shareholders of a Bank, were part of the criminal group under the leadership of businessman Ilan Shor. In June 2017 he was sentenced to seven and a half years in prison for participation in the case of the withdrawal of 1 billion euros of three Moldovan banks (Banca de Economii, Unibank and Banca Social). However, he appealed the verdict and before the final decision was subject to judicial control. This did not prevent him to lead the party and become elected to Parliament.

On Monday, Regina Apostolov and Marina Tauber was stripped of parliamentary immunity and arrested, wrote Sputnik. Remove their immunity demanded that acting attorney General. Speaking in Parliament, he said that investigators have reason to believe that Tauber and Apostolova 2012 participated in the preparation of the theft from the banks.

“Looking for documents, and various media information in 2014”, – told about the searches a lawyer Tauber Juliana Balan, writes local portal Notepad. According to him, the prosecutors turned out to be a kind of archive video and audio recordings Novosaduk through which the head of the Agency “documented facts of the transfer of bribes”, the Prosecutor’s office, the National centre for the fight against corruption, information and security and the coordination Council on television and radio. In addition, he allegedly found the black box office, which lists the amounts received by Novosaduk of representatives Ilan Shor for the invitation in the ether of the scientists and experts that support the Democratic party.

In June, the legislative body of Moldova was formed a new majority from the parties that United against the controlled power in the country oligarch and the former leader of the Democratic party Vladimir Plahotniuc. After that, he and the people close to him, which was shore, hastily left the country. According to the Ministry of internal Affairs of Moldova, Vlad plahotniuc, who sent in late July to Parliament a statement on the resignation of the Deputy mandate, is in the US and the shore, from which in August lifted the immunity and declared on the wanted list in Israel.