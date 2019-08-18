In Chisinau was himself a prominent businessman, close to the fugitive oligarch Plahotniuc (PHOTO)

Loading...

Moldovan businessman Yuri Luncasu, who was one of the closest associates fled in June abroad oligarch, leader of the former ruling Democratic party of Vladimir Plahotniuc, was shot on the outskirts of Chisinau. About it as transfers TASS, said in a statement on Sunday the report of the police Inspectorate of Buiucani sector of the capital.

“August 17 at 20:07 in a call center received a notification service 112, that on the highway R-6 is a man with a gunshot wound in the head. According to the testimony of a person who called emergency number 112, Luncasu shot himself in the head and died on the spot”, – stated in the message.

According to the Moldovan media, Luncasu was married to one of the sisters Plahotniuc and was it one of the closest business partners. He was the founder of several companies that are engaged in export business in the field of construction, trade cigarettes and other operations.

The victim along with family members owned several houses, apartments and other real estate in Chisinau. He also formally owned residential house with plot of land in elite district of Chisinau, built in the style of the White house in Washington, which was acquired by them for the oligarch.

According to the publication noi.md, about the incident police said the only witness to the accident – the driver Luncasu. According to him, he at the request of the head brought him out of the city, where he stopped the car in a field and wrote a note reading: “White house I bought in 2017, I was an investor”.

Then he got out of the car and said that he wants to get some fresh air, suddenly shot himself in the head with a pistol “Astra”.

Recall that in early June supporting the President Igor Dodon’s Party of socialists of the Republic of Moldova agreed with the Pro-European block Acum (“Now”) to oppose the control of power in the country Plahotniuc of the democratic party forming a new government.

The Democrats refused to go into opposition, and controlled by, the constitutional court declared the Parliament and the new Cabinet is illegal, organizing protests of their supporters in Chisinau. However, after the new power was provided by Russia, the EU and the United States, plahotniuc fled abroad, where he resigned from the post of party leader and resigned MP.

Earlier, the Russian interior Ministry has charged in absentia charged Plahotniuc in organizing a criminal group and smuggling. The Russian law enforcement authorities also suspect Plahotniuc of financial fraud and the organization of attempt at murder.