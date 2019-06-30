In Colombia appeared first in the world porn University

В Колумбии появился первый в мире порно-университет

In Colombia, opened the world’s first porn-University — lectures, seminars and practical training. The rector of the institution pornographic actress Amaranth Hank (Oman Alejandra Ruiz).

Hank had long dreamed to open a University porn at home in Medellin. Now classes are held in the erotik pub Secret Garden — yet received only 12 people, but Amaranth is coming to the matter seriously: is curriculum, think about exams and promises students to organize a practical training on Poroshenko.

The list of disciplines:

The value of erection. Erection natural, mechanical and chemical;

What it means to be a porn star in the society of machismo;

How to protect your reputation and a unique image;

How to identify false and cruel of the producer;

How to profit from porn;

How to create the perfect porn scenery.

Amaranth believes that the main task of the University struggle with professional burnout. Shooting porn very quickly turn into a routine, says the actress. It is not good for the employees, and the industry as a whole.

Initiative Hank like not all conservative-minded residents of Medellin, has already spoken against having porn University in their city. To direct confrontation is not reached.

