In Colombia appeared first in the world porn University
In Colombia, opened the world’s first porn-University — lectures, seminars and practical training. The rector of the institution pornographic actress Amaranth Hank (Oman Alejandra Ruiz).
Hank had long dreamed to open a University porn at home in Medellin. Now classes are held in the erotik pub Secret Garden — yet received only 12 people, but Amaranth is coming to the matter seriously: is curriculum, think about exams and promises students to organize a practical training on Poroshenko.
The list of disciplines:
The value of erection. Erection natural, mechanical and chemical;
What it means to be a porn star in the society of machismo;
How to protect your reputation and a unique image;
How to identify false and cruel of the producer;
How to profit from porn;
How to create the perfect porn scenery.
Amaranth believes that the main task of the University struggle with professional burnout. Shooting porn very quickly turn into a routine, says the actress. It is not good for the employees, and the industry as a whole.
Initiative Hank like not all conservative-minded residents of Medellin, has already spoken against having porn University in their city. To direct confrontation is not reached.