In Colombia, the guy tried to disrupt the wedding of former kiss

In Colombia, the man caught up with motorcycle wedding escort and tried to disrupt the wedding kiss.

Reported by the Daily Mail, reports.

A curious incident happened in the Colombian city of Medellin and was on video. The footage shows a guy on a bike stopped a car with a girl in a wedding dress.

Biker in helmet says something to the girl, kneels down, and then kisses her. The bride pushes the rider. Everything happens in front of passers-by.

Local media reported that the way the guy tried to disrupt the wedding of his ex, but she left to the groom.

