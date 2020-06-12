In Colorado, 21-year-old girl was shot dead over a dispute about the dog
A young woman was killed and her boyfriend was wounded in an attack by armed men, who reportedly did not agree in what form the couple told the dog that she needs to empty the bowel. It happened during a walk in Denver on Wednesday, June 10, writes the New York Post.
The victim — identified in reports as 21-year-old Isabella Tallas and Darian Simon — walking with my dog near the stadium Course field, when 36-year-old suspect Michael close joined them in the fray from the comfort of his apartment.
“The suspect entered into a verbal argument with the victims associated with what the victim told the dog to defecate” — said in a statement about the probable cause of the conflict.
Close reportedly asked the couple whether they plan to train your dog or just shouting at him, according to police records.
Simon told police that he tried to ignore the close before the shots rang out, twice wounded guy and killed the girl.
Later that day the police caught close as he was driving on the nearby highway. According to officers, his car was discovered a rifle and a pistol.
The mother of the deceased Ana Tallas mourned the death of his daughter in a post on Facebook.
“Today we lost a daughter, sister, granddaughter, niece and friend, wrote Ana. — The Lord called her to him and she rests in peace with Him.
“We ask you kindly to respect our private life and that of Isabella, while maintaining positivity and love,” she added.
GoFundMe page created to cover expenses for the funeral of Isabella, has collected more than $ 45,000 by Friday morning, June 12.
