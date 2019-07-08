In Colorado, a bear in a car accident

| July 8, 2019 | News | No Comments

Very funny, but at the same time dangerous case occurred in Colorado.

В Колорадо медведь на авто попал в аварию

Photo: Facebook/Boulder County Sheriff’s Office

As stated by the Sheriff’s office of boulder County, July 4, bear on the car accidentally crashed into a tree after the car rolled down the hill.

Fluffy the suspect slipped into the car through the unlocked driver’s door and stuck in close to the machine.

When the door closed, perpetrator tried to break free, and apparently switched the gearbox of the vehicle in the neutral position, reported to the Sheriff’s office.

The car swerved off the roadway and traveled 100 feet (30 m) down the slope, then crashed into a tree.

In the accident the door opened, and the animal escaped.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.