In Colorado, a bear in a car accident
Very funny, but at the same time dangerous case occurred in Colorado.
As stated by the Sheriff’s office of boulder County, July 4, bear on the car accidentally crashed into a tree after the car rolled down the hill.
Fluffy the suspect slipped into the car through the unlocked driver’s door and stuck in close to the machine.
When the door closed, perpetrator tried to break free, and apparently switched the gearbox of the vehicle in the neutral position, reported to the Sheriff’s office.
The car swerved off the roadway and traveled 100 feet (30 m) down the slope, then crashed into a tree.
In the accident the door opened, and the animal escaped.