In Colorado, a mountain lion attacked were playing in the yard 8 year old boy

8-year-old boy from Bailey (Colorado) was attacked by a mountain lion right in my backyard. Writes about this Time.
A mountain lion attacked the boy and bit him on the head. This is the third attack by lions on humans in this state for 2019. The authorities have decided to set traps and use search dogs to catch the animal.
The injured child was playing on the trampoline with his brother when a friend-a neighbor called him. When the boy ran to see my friend, a mountain lion jumped on him and bit him on the head.
The brother of the boy immediately ran into the house and told his father, who ran outside and found the animal standing over their son. When the father began to approach the lion retreated and ran away.
The boy was hospitalized and his identity and severity of injuries were not disclosed.
“The child ran, and it probably was a natural reaction of the lion when his prey escapes,” said mark lamb, regional Manager of the staffing Agency.
In Colorado, any wild animal that attacks a human should be killed.
A week before the incident, the other lion has already attacked people. He called for location scouting hunters for hunting elk in the Park big horn to the North-West of Denver. The hunter managed to fend off the animal. Later, the lion was tracked down and killed.
And in February 2019, a mountain lion attacked a jogger along a trail in the mountains West of Fort Collins. The runner managed to strangle the lion with his foot, once the animal has relaxed, having a stone on the head.
Since 1990 in Colorado had committed 22 attack mountain lions, 3 of them were fatal.