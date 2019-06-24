In Colorado child picked up a rare disease during a hike in the woods
Mom from Colorado said that she had to go after daughter was bitten by a tick.
Heidi Ganahl, a mother of four children and founder of SheFactor, said that after the return of her 7-year-old daughter from a hike in the woods, she noticed a few ticks in her hair. She removed the insect and called the doctor. But 10 days later the girl has a paralyzed left foot and lower leg. The mother again called the doctor, and he told her to take the child to Children’s Hospital Colorado Anschutz Medical Campus.
“She had tick paralysis,” writes her mother, Hanali in the Facebook post.
“It was a terrible 12 hours when we expected the response of the doctors about whether they will be able to remove the remaining part of the tick, which continued to produce the toxin (they didn’t see it that complicated task). The only way to remove it or everything will be much worse,” continues the mother.
In the end, the girl recovered, but no longer eager to walk in the woods. The mother thanked the doctors for what they were able to recognize a rare disease. It is noteworthy that over the past three weeks, the region has recorded three cases of tick paralysis, which is an unusually high prevalence for this disease, therefore, rest on the nature please be careful.
According to the Centers for control and prevention (CDC), tick paralysis is a rare disease caused by a toxin in the tick saliva. Symptoms may include acute or flaccid paralysis that is often confused with other neurological disorders or diseases such as the syndrome of Guillain-Barre or botulism.
The symptoms usually pass within 24 hours after removal of the tick.
“Take it seriously, — continued Ganal in his post. — Hug your children today, life is valuable.”