In Colorado for the first time in 90 years in June, the snow fell. PHOTOS, VIDEOS
At the summer solstice in Colorado the snow fell in some areas, the snow depth exceeded two feet.
On Friday, June 21, snow markers at the resort Steamboat showed that during the day has dropped nearly 20 inches (50 cm) of snow in the area, which is located at an altitude of about 6900 ft (over 2 miles) above sea level, writes Fox News.
Resort in Steamboat springs, located about 155 miles (250 km) North-West of Denver, called strange weather phenomenon “summer snow”.
Warning snowy weather prior to the morning of Sunday, June 23, but by the time the resort is much warmer and the sun melted the snow.
According to forecasts by the National weather service, this week the city is expected to a maximum of 82 degrees Fahrenheit (or 27.7 Celsius).
The star of the show “the Voice” Kelly Clarkson tweeted that she is in the Colorado mountains with his family — and, it seems, is also enjoying the snow.
“Yes, that’s snow in my hand, — she wrote. — Snowballs in June. I love Colorado!”
As noted by CNN, in some areas of Montana also reported snow. Meteorologist gene Norman said that even in this area of the country where snow in June is rare — the last time snow fell in the summer on 17 June 1928.
But, it seems, Twitter is all excited.
“Snow in Breckenridge, Colorado!”, — written by lady Jennifer Thompson.
“In Colorado it’s snowing on the first day of summer,” wrote one person, referring to astronomical summer.
“Good morning, June 22, and Colorado had just snowed,” wrote another.
According to Norman, in June in Steamboat springs receives an average of 0.1 inches of snow, and on 6 may, usually the last day of snowfall in a typical season. This strange snowfall partly happened because the atmosphere was warmer and wetter than before. In most regions is too warm at ground level to support snowfall, but in mountain areas there is no such problem.