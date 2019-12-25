In Colorado, similar to Santa, a man robbed a Bank and made a Christmas gift to passers-by
In Colorado a man with a gray beard robbed a Bank two days before Christmas, and then began to throw money on the street and enthusiastically to wish everyone a happy Christmas. About it writes BBC.
Police said that “older white male” robbed the Academy Bank in Colorado springs (co) at lunch time on Monday, December 23.
“He robbed a Bank, came out and began to throw money everywhere, — the witness told Dion Pascal. — He began throwing money out of the bag, and then to shout: “merry Christmas!”
Witnesses said that the suspect approached the nearest Starbucks, sat down in front of her and waited for arrest.
Passers-by took all the money and returned to the Bank.
Police in Colorado springs said that the robber was a 65-year-old David Wayne Oliver.