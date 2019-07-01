In Cyprus exploded Russian missile fired by the Syrian army (photo)

July 1, 2019

At dawn of July 1, 19 kilometers from the capital Nicosia was rocked by a powerful explosion. The sky was lit up with a bright purple flash. The frightened people ran outside, not knowing what was happening. Soon near the village of Tashkent were found large fragments of the rocket. Military experts believe that the missile is Russian-made S-200!

Fortunately, no one was hurt. The rocket exploded in the air. On the ground formed a deep crater. Burned a few bushes.

How do you think the Turkish military (the Northern part of Cyprus is controlled by Turkey), the missile was fired from Syrian territory. Apparently, this was done by the soldiers of the army of Bashar al-Assad. The night the Israeli military fired on Syrian positions in HOMS and Damascus. The attack killed 15 people, including six civilians. This was stated by the state news Agency of Syria SANA. Information was confirmed by the Syrian Observatory for human rights.

Syrian soldiers tried to shoot down Israeli missiles. Used with the S-200, which Russia supplies to Syria. Several Russian-made missiles hit the target. But one flew past and overcome no less than 320 km, exploded over Cyprus.

If this information is officially confirmed (at the present time experts have carefully studied the pieces, found near Nicosia), Cyprus first came unwittingly embroiled in a military conflict in Syria.

