In day of memory of Elvis Presley is named the unconquered, the records of the king of rock-n-roll
In the United States on August 16, the Day of memory of the popular artist Elvis Presley, popularly referred to as the king of rock-n-roll. Music celebrity even after his death, is in great demand, and some of his records remain unconquered still.
Some of them – the number of sold albums. At the time of the death of Elvis Presley, who died of a heart attack on 16 August 1977 at the 43rd year of his life, has sold over 500 million copies of records. Seven years later, this figure had doubled, and to this day continues to grow, given the Internet buying collections of stars and listening to on the streaming services. The second record of the king of rock-n-roll was the number of viewers simultaneously watched a TV program with his participation in 1973. So many interested people could not boast of a report about the first landing of man on the moon.
Fans of Elvis Presley on the day of his death, organized events, dedicated to his memory. Hometown artist Memphis attracts many celebrities are the twins of legend rock-n-roll, competing in similarity to the idol. Around the world are music festivals, watch films with the participation of stars. Fans come in these days to the grave of the legendary musician to worship him and thank him for the work.
Around the death of Elvis Presley had many legends. One of them says that the idol of millions alive. He allegedly faked his death to get away from it tired of show business and to engage in spiritual improvement.