In December, speeding drivers will probably fix the camera (PHOTO)

Very likely in December in all parts of Toronto will be installed 50 cameras road safety with speed control function.

In accordance with the program of automated speed control cameras will be placed at two points of each of the 25 districts of the city. Staff will determine locations based on traffic data.

On Thursday, representatives of the city administration informed the Committee on issues of infrastructure and the environment of Toronto that drivers caught speeding will receive a penalty charge notice in the mail in two to three weeks.

City hall officials said the effectiveness of the program on the road sections, located near schools. In new York the number of deaths in road accidents near schools after installation of speed cameras fell by more than half.

The program, if accepted by the city Council, will completely pay for itself through fines and fees for the processing of documents, beginning with 2020. Representatives said that the town expects net profit from a program of $11 million per year.

However, the mayor’s office also recommended an allocation of $ 2.1 million for a new courtroom in connection with the expected increase in disputes related to fines for speeding.

As stated by the staff of the Department of transport, after the cameras are installed, the city administration should begin a campaign to educate the population and to determine the duration of the period of distribution of written warnings.

The Committee referred the plan to the Board for final approval, and addressed to the city services with a request to provide additional information on the proposed measures of confidentiality.