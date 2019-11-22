In December they will be lucky: who in the end of the year will favor the stars?
Famous astrologer Tamara Globa shared, who are the main lucky Dec — 2019. The three Zodiac signs will be lucky so that one really needs to wait for the first winter month.
Gemini
At the end of this year the representatives of this Sign will be accompanied by luck and incredible luck. This is a great opportunity to do good deeds. That each Twin will be counted, you can not even doubt. You will be lucky in business and personal matters. All this in the future will be useful.
Capricorns
They are very confident people. In December, the astrologers suggest more Capricorns to communicate with those loved ones who, for whatever reason, there arose a strained relationship. The conversation, though tough, will help to set the record straight.
Archers
Surge incredible luck! But they need to dispose of carefully. Not to miss the opportunities that this winter will give fate. Most likely, you can’t hide in December from the arrows of Cupid. And if your heart is free, it is not necessary to do it. Pay attention to those around you. Probably very close to your future soul mate.