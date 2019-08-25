In December, Ukrainians will recalculate pensions
August 25, 2019 | Business | No Comments|
Loading...
In December, 2019 in Ukraine will increase the minimum pension from 1564 to 1638 UAH and a maximum of 15.6 to 16.3 thousand.
In 2020, the government plans to increase the minimum pension to UAH 1800. Total planned two-stage increase in pensions next year. The maximum amount of the pension is 18 thousand hryvnias.
Note that when the minimum wage in 6.5 thousand Ukrainians will be able to qualify for the payment on retirement in the amount of 2.4 thousand hryvnias.
A pension will get the Ukrainians who have fulfilled the norm for length of service (30 for women and 35 for men).
It should be clarified that in March 2020 the pension payments will be recalculated taking into account the inflation rate and dynamics of wages.