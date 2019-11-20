In defiance coast? Valery Meladze and Albina dzhanabaeva presented the first joint song
40-year-old ex-“viagra” Albina dzhanabaeva, which announced in September of resignation from producer Konstantin Meladze, submitted along with her husband, 54-year-old Valery Meladze, the first joint song.
About it writes “StarHit”.
“We waited this long,” wrote Albin in Instagram.
“Our duet,” — briefly announced the song Valery.
The production of the track was also involved in the label Konstantin Meladze, but he used in creating the works was not involved. The music for the song “Metropolis” wrote Vyacheslav Bodolik, and words Maria Yakubovskaya.
Fans, of course, happy for the first time to hear of love in one song: “I’ve been waiting for this for so long! Dreams come true!” “A great song. From the first chords sunk into the soul and once included in the track list. Thank you for creativity!”, “Hurry to clip!”, “Just gorgeous. Very soulful song, I really want to cry”.
Recall that in early September, Albina dzhanabaeva has decided to end collaboration with composer and producer Konstantin Meladze. The common path of the singer and producer has lasted 15 years (which a lot of modern show-business): first in the group “via Gra” in the autumn of 2004, and then as a solo artist with 2012.
As previously reported “FACTS” Albina dzhanabaeva surprised fans outright in the red coat on the naked body, for which he received an honorary title “the most luxurious of viagr”.
