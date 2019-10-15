In defiance of the rules: the Pulitzer prize was awarded to two writers
In 2019 Booker prize, one of the most prestigious awards in the world of English literature, in violation of the existing rules was awarded to two writers. They are the canadian Margaret Atwood and the British Bernardine Evaristo.
79-year-old Atwood was the oldest in the history of the award winner for the novel “Covenants”, the sequel to “the handmaid’s Tale”, which became a bestseller and formed the basis of the show. In 2000 she was a winner of the Booker prize for his novel “the Blind assassin”.
60-year-old Evaristo was awarded for the novel “the Girl, the woman, everything else”, about black British. Bernardin became the first ever black Academy award winner.
Atwood and Evaristo will share 50 thousand pounds (about 63 thousand dollars).
Until this year, two of the author received the Pulitzer prize only twice in history — in 1974 and 1992. But in 1993 the rules were changed. They pointed out that “the prize may not be divided or not awarded”. However, the jury found it impossible to choose only one winner. And it was decided to break the Charter.
Last year the Pulitzer prize was awarded to the first author from Northern Ireland — writer Anna burns, for his novel “the Milkman” written on behalf of 18-year-old girl.
