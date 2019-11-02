In Delhi due to heavy air pollution announced the closure of all schools until November 5 (PHOTO)

Delhi authorities announced the closure of all schools until 5 November because of heavy air pollution, reports “Interfax” with reference to the newspaper The Hindu. In the schools of the city will distribute about 5 million masks. The head of the city administration Arvind Kejriwal stated that the capital of India is reminiscent of the “gas chamber”.

Kejriwal urged the younger generation of people of Delhi to ensure that the city ceased to burn garbage. If persuasion doesn’t work, he recommended to call in a special service and inform about what is happening.

Testimony of hazardous PM 2.5 particles (fine dust particles with a diameter less than 2.5 micrometers that are not captured by conventional masks) reached 533 micrograms per cubic meter. The world health organization considers a safe daily average concentration of suspended particles PM 2.5 to 25 micrograms.

The main reason for the sharp deterioration of an already bad situation with the clean air in India is the burning of fields at the end of the season. Thousands of Indian farmers from neighbouring States of Haryana and Punjab in November, set fire to fields to prepare land for the next planting.

Air pollution fuels national holiday of Diwali, which is celebrated in late October. During festivities across India arrange the festival of lights, light candles and lanterns and set off firecrackers and fireworks.

Also on the environment affected by construction dust, emissions from vehicles emissions from industry. But the main problem remain set on fire field.