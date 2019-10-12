In Denmark created a bottle of beer from the wood fiber
Today, at the world summit on issues of environmental sustainability, C40 in Copenhagen, Carlsberg introduced the world’s first paper bottle beer made from ecological wood fibres.
The development of new packaging Carlsberg Group beginning in 2015, creating a company to manufacture paper bottles Paboco®. Later joined the company and other producers of beverages.
The attendees at the Summit were presented a paper bowl with two versions of polymer barriers for processed PET film and bioplastique PEF film. These prototypes represent an intermediate step in developing the paper of the bottle completely without the use of polymers, but with preservation of all qualities of the beverage.
“We are driven by the constant pursuit of better, more environmentally-friendly packaging solutions. Sometimes this means a complete rethinking of how to do it, is to go beyond the limits of existing technology and overcome the technical difficulties” — says Miriam Singleton, Vice President for development at Carlsberg Group.
Recall that at the moment Carlsberg is one of the few who uses recycled packaging thermoshrinkage film, eco-friendly ink for printing labels, and packing a Snap Pack which seals cans in a Multipack with a special adhesive instead of tape.