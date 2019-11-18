In downtown Los Angeles is brutally killed a taxi driver of Armenian
68-year-old taxi driver Hovhannes Papazyan was stabbed to death by a client in the Parking lot of a fast-food restaurant in downtown Los Angeles. It happened on Friday evening, November 15.
Hovhannes Papazyan from Burbank died at 18:00 in the attack in the Parking lot of Burger King on Grand Avenue and Cesar Chavez, according to officials of the Department of medical examination of coroner County of Los Angeles, says KTLA. Cause of death the autopsy will confirm.
Witnesses told KTLA that the man arrived at the Parking lot in his car, a taxi and two men got out, one of them attacked Papazian, knocked him down and inflicted several knife blows to the neck.
Police in Los Angeles in the first few hours after the incident said that officers searched the area but did not find the murderer. Police described the assailant as a Hispanic male, age 30 years, height about 5 feet 9 inches (about 176 cm) with thick hair and beard. He was wearing a black zippered jacket and black pants.
He was later arrested.
The motive for the murder remains unclear.
Police reported that the taxi was equipped with a camera, but in the first reports it was not clear whether she was included and was able to record something.
On Sunday evening, November 17, police announced the arrest of a suspect in the murder, says KTLA. Detectives collected evidence, including photos of the suspect from the crime scene. Soon it was possible to identify 32-year-old Victor Daniel Torres from Los Angeles.
“The police noticed a man similar to the suspect, Sunday, 500 block North main street, about 800 metres from the scene of the murder,” — said in a written statement, the police Department of Los Angeles. He was taken to the police station for questioning.
Based on the totality of the evidence and investigation (Torres) was arrested on suspicion of murder.
It became known that after applying the fatal blows Torres tried to steal a taxi, but couldn’t.
“When the suspect couldn’t find the keychain with the keys, he got out and fled on foot, leaving the taxi driver to die,” — said in a statement to the police.
The commander of the police Department of Los Angeles mark Reina praised the work of investigators.
“Good work officers and detectives led to the rapid arrest of this suspect, who was wanted for the brutal murder of a taxi driver last Friday night,” said Reina on Twitter.
According to past convictions Torres in 2007, he was arrested for drunken driving, and in 2015 he threw an object into the vehicle, according to the records of the Supreme court of the County of Los Angeles. He was convicted of vandalism four times in 2016, one in 2017 and one in 2018.
According to officials, bail for Torres was set at $ 2 million. On Tuesday, November 19, held a hearing on his case in the Supreme court of the County of Los Angeles.