In downtown Toronto will always block the street for directions (PHOTO)

This weekend you had the last chance to drive West on Fleet street between Bathurst and Iannuci, if for some reason you like to do it.

25 Nov Monday, the 200-metre gap road will be permanently closed to vehicles and turned into pedestrian zone and a zone for cyclists.

The city of Toronto announced it on Friday, explaining that in this place there were too many accidents, and this place has been a long time problem for the city, and that such decision it was accepted.

Accidents occur frequently, and the movement of cars turning into the lane often slows down as the 509 and 511 streetcars.