In Eastern Canada after the passage of hurricane ‘Dorian’ has no electricity and do not operate schools (PHOTOS)

More than 200 thousand customers are still without electricity after the hurricane “Dorian” in the area of the canadian Atlantic provinces of new Brunswick, Nova Scotia and Prince Edward Island. On Monday said channel CBC.

In this regard, in the affected regions Monday closed many schools, there are some shops and various institutions. In addition, the police urged citizens to be as careful on some of the roads and driving through intersections with only the complete stoppage of vehicles, as they are not working traffic lights, and road safety law enforcement lacks the personnel.

In the aftermath of hurricane “Dorian” involving all the emergency services staff these regions. Also in these provinces were sent 700 troops, which, in particular, helping to remove fallen trees and litter from the streets, reports TASS.

“Dorian” has reached the Atlantic coast of Canada on 7 September. The next day the hurricane weakened already has the status of a tropical storm. Currently, element is 280 km to the North of the island of Newfoundland.

Last week, the “Dorian” was raging over the Bahamas. There from rampant disaster killed at least 44 people and thousands are missing. Another 70 thousand people were left without shelter and food.

Hurricane season in the Atlantic typically occur in the period from 1 June to 30 November. Atmospheric phenomenon is classified as a tropical storm and gets its own name, if the wind speed within it reaches about 17.5 m/s At a wind speed of 33 m/s or more the storm becomes a hurricane.