In Egypt found a double of Steve jobs
The Network has gained popularity picture of a man, which is very similar to the late founder of the American Corporation Apple Steve jobs. It is reported by The Sun.
As noted, Internet users felt that the picture actually depicted jobs, who allegedly faked his own death and is now hiding in Egypt. Other commentators realized that made the frame — just a joke, but it drew attention to the similarity of the hero pictures of the founder of Apple.
“The way he sits on the chair, puts his hand to his face, his glasses, everything is so similar!”, — wrote the subscriber platform Reddit, where were published the.
At the same time one of the users remembered that the biological father of Steve jobs was Syrian, it is not surprising that these two men are so similar.
Creator of one of the largest American corporations, Apple — Steve jobs died October 5, 2011 after a long illness at the age of 56. As suggested by the media that the businessman died of cancer.