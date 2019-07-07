In Egypt the pyramid of Djoser found “the path to the afterlife”
Archaeologists closer to solving the mystery of the moat surrounding the pyramid of Djoser in Egypt. It is reported by Science in Poland.
“Dry moat” in the necropolis of Sakara near Cairo is a three-dimensional model path of the Pharaoh in the afterlife, says archaeologist Camille kuraszkiewicz of the University of Warsaw.
It is a hewn in the rock a huge trench depth 20 and width 40 meters. It limits the sacred area of size 750 by 600 metres. The funerary complex includes the pyramid of Djoser, which is considered the oldest surviving stone structure in the world, and the surrounding temple buildings.
A group of archaeologists under the direction of Karaskevica is working in Scarre more than 20 years. During the excavation they found a low horizontal corridors, which presumably built during the construction of the pyramid. For a long time scientists could not determine their purpose.
One such corridor leading to pyramid, has a length of about 20 meters and ends in a little room. Inside it, the Egyptologists found a ritual spear, decorated with carved images of snakes.
According to Karaskevica, the weapon could be one of the dangers awaiting Pharaoh, or, conversely, protection on the way to the afterlife.
“According to Egyptian beliefs, the path to the afterlife was difficult and dangerous. Before the deceased could enjoy eternal life, he had to overcome a number of obstacles, and encounter dangerous creatures”, — said the archaeologist.
Scientists suggest that if the concept is correct, we already found the corridors must be new tunnels.
Kuraszkiewicz also drew attention to the previously found an unusual structure in the Western part of the “dry moat”. In the trench there are cross walls with wide openings, staircases and deep niches. They could serve as obstacles in the way of the Pharaoh to eternal life, the scientist believes.
Egyptologist also noted that the hieroglyphic inscriptions inside the pyramid of Djoser did not reflect any of the concepts related to beliefs of ancient Egyptians about the afterlife.
