In England a man with a knife attacked passers-by, killing the American
A native of northeast Philadelphia was among the three people stabbed to death on Saturday evening, June 23, during the attack on Park in the southern part of England, which is being investigated as a “terrorist incident”, writes the Inquirer.
39-year-old Joe Ritchie-Bennett grew up in Mayfair, but moved to England about 15 years ago, said his father Robert Ritchie.
According to his father, Joe worked for several years at a law firm in London, and 10 years ago, settled in the Dutch pharmaceutical company with UK headquarters in reading, where there was a terrible attack.
Brother Richie-Bennett — captain of the 7th district police Robert Ritchie, a veteran with 24 years of experience.
“I love it. Always loved. I will always love you, ‘ said captain Ritchie on the evening following the terrorist attack of the day. — He was a great guy. He was four years younger than me. He helped me every day. And as a child we played and rode bikes every day. Our family broken by grief, he did not deserve such care.”
The Ritchie family — a family of police officers. Robert Ritchie, the father of both brothers, is a senior inspector retired. Their mother is a retired policeman, as the wife of Robert Ritchie Jr. Grandpa Richie Bennett was in the Navy and participated in world war II and the Korean war, he was killed in October 1958, a few days before he was to be honorably dismissed. He was 38 years old.
Robert Ritchie described his son, Richie Bennett, as “an absolutely incredible guy.”
“I absolutely love my son with all your heart and with all your soul,” he said.
Richie said that in his house in Mayfair, where he lives with his wife Charlene, came family members and neighbours on Sunday evening, June 21.
“We are grieving and trying to decide what to do, he said. Is 3500 miles. They are still in the quarantine coronavirus, and I don’t know what else to say.”
“It seems unreal, — says 39-year-old Daniel Hyde, best friend Richie Bennett ever since they met in fourth grade at St. Dominic in section Helmsburg. — It’s just devastating”.
Even after Richie Bennett moved to London, and of Hyde in South Jersey, friends never lost touch, chatting almost every day.
Their last conversation was in text messages the night before the tragedy. Ritchie-Bennett told the Guide about his plans for the annual summer trip to Greece.
“He sent photos of the clothes were going to wear, she said with a laugh. He was so funny, carefree person.”
Richie Bennett were married with Ian Bennett in England on 11 November 2006 and they combined their names. Bennett died on 6 Dec 2014 after a short battle with colon cancer. He was 32 years old.
“And now they’re together, which isn’t good for any of us here,’ said Hyde. But I think I’m happy for them that they’re back together.”
The knife attack occurred June 20 at about 19:00 in reading Forbury gardens, a public Park approximately 40 miles West of London.
The names of the other two killed is not known. Another 3 people were seriously injured. 25-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remained in custody on 21 June.
According to the statement of the British counter-terrorism police, officers found nothing that would indicate the participation of other people.
One witness, Lawrence worth, has told bi-Bi-si, that group of people enjoyed a walk in the Park when a man suddenly began shouting strange words. Holding a massive knife, which, he said, was a length of not less than 5 inches, he darted in a circle of 8-10 people, causing the knife strikes him in the neck and other parts of the body. The attacker went to another group, where he was worth, but he quickly ran away.
“He struck my brother in the neck and armpits, so it was deadly,” said brother Richie-Bennett, captain of police.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he was “appalled and shocked” by the incident, and thanked the local police for daring to “intercept” the suspect.
The Ritchie family did not have enough information about why the attacker committed the attack, or when they will be able to pick up the body of Richie Bennett for burial.
“No terrorist attack will ever take from me brother, in his memory, or the American spirit,’ said Richie. No one can take away”.
bookmark