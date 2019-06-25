In England announced a Golf tournament where athletes will be accompanied by naked girls
In England, a scandal erupted over a new Golf tournament, to be held in August in Essex, according to sport.bigmir.net.
In the tournament rules says that during competition athletes will be accompanied by a fully naked girl CADDIE.
Against such a format was made by human rights defenders, activists and women golfers.
“It’s just awful. It takes the world 200 years ago. Golf is considered a sport dominated by men, and they still regularly look askance at me when I am in the field with them”, – quotes the golfer aliyah Saunders publishing.
“Until recently, some of the Golf clubs were hung with signs that the dogs and women allowed. It tells you all you need to know about the sport. This tournament is only a confirmation of the situation. But the trend has to change,” says aliyah activist Lauren Johnson.
However, the organisers have defended the tournament and are confident that he will have great success.
“This event is only for men. We started this practice in South Africa and now we bring the tournament to the UK. You have no idea what goes on behind closed doors. We think we will succeed,” – said the promoter of the tournament Steve.