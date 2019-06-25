In England announced a Golf tournament where athletes will be accompanied by naked girls

| June 25, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

In England, a scandal erupted over a new Golf tournament, to be held in August in Essex, according to sport.bigmir.net.

В Англии анонсировали турнир по гольфу, где спортсменов будут сопровождать голые девушки

In the tournament rules says that during competition athletes will be accompanied by a fully naked girl CADDIE.

Against such a format was made by human rights defenders, activists and women golfers.

“It’s just awful. It takes the world 200 years ago. Golf is considered a sport dominated by men, and they still regularly look askance at me when I am in the field with them”, – quotes the golfer aliyah Saunders publishing.

“Until recently, some of the Golf clubs were hung with signs that the dogs and women allowed. It tells you all you need to know about the sport. This tournament is only a confirmation of the situation. But the trend has to change,” says aliyah activist Lauren Johnson.

However, the organisers have defended the tournament and are confident that he will have great success.

“This event is only for men. We started this practice in South Africa and now we bring the tournament to the UK. You have no idea what goes on behind closed doors. We think we will succeed,” – said the promoter of the tournament Steve.

Share Button

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.