In England because of a chemical leak injured 57 people (PHOTO)

At least 57 people were injured in the British County of Kent because of the diversion of chemical substances. According to TV channel Sky News, the incident happened on Wednesday around 14:20 (17:20 GMT) in the village of Langley district of Maidstone in Kent.

According to medics, the affected people complained of breathing problems. In this state none of the patients is estimated as heavy, reports TASS.

“We have provided assistance to 57 people who complained of breathing problems. A number of them released under surveillance. At the moment no patient is in serious condition,” – said the press Secretary of the ambulance service South East coast of England.