In England build a completely wooden football stadium (photo)
In the English County of Gloucestershire will build the world’s first wooden football stadium.
The competition for the project won the architectural Bureau, Zaha Hadid Architects, said sportarena.com referring to a specialized Agency Dezeen.
The stadium is designed for 5 thousand spectators and will run on renewable energy, receiving it, mainly through solar panels.
The stadium will belong to the football team “forest green Rovers”, which FIFA recognized the most “green” professional team in the world. The club is headed by Dale Vince, founder of ecological electricity Ecotricity.
“The importance of the use of wood is not only that it is a natural material. Our new stadium will have the lowest carbon content of any stadium in the world,” said Vince.
Note that the current stadium of the team poured recycled rainwater. To power lights uses solar panels and automatic lawn mower that mows a field that uses GPS technology.
At the moment, “forest green Rovers” is on the 6th place in the Second League of England (fourth largest football League of England). The assets of the club 37 points.