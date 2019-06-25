In England found a wooden hand 2,000 years old
Archaeologists in the UK made a very unusual discovery.
Studying the ancient Roman well in Northamptonshire, they found at the bottom of the wooden arm in full size.
The artifact was carved from a single branch with a natural bend, which mimicked the elbow. The work of an ancient master was so skilled that on the surface no traces of tools, reports
Scientists have suggested that the hand was of great importance for the locals – maybe she was thrown into a pit as offerings to the gods.
The upper arm had traces of attachments and so were not part of a larger sculpture, it’s clearly been manufactured separately with a specific purpose.
The product dated 84-240 BC is the early era of Roman rule in Albion. The hand is perfectly preserved, which surprised the scientists – she spent a long time in the water.
Earlier it was reported that in the cave in the West of England found a rusty sword that once belonged to the knights Templar.