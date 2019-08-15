In England he sold the house to George Michael

House George Michael, located in the English village Goring-on-Thames, now officially belongs to the family of the artist. Admirers of creativity of the musician was very sad news about the sale of housing, because were going to make it a Museum of his idol.

В Англии продали дом Джорджа Майкла

Fans of George Michael, who died at age 53 from heart problems, tried to defend his home, having the desire to make it a Museum, as the artist loved his home. But, despite the signed against the sale petition, the deal still held. As they say relatives of the famous singer, the buyer made a promise attentive to the housing. Fans was unhappy with the decision, and some do believe that the house should have been banned to sell, as in him dwells the soul of a performer, because that is where he died.

