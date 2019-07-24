In England Seagull stole home dog
In the seaside town of Paignton on the South of the UK angry Seagull attacked a Chihuahua Gizmo and rushed him to an unknown destination.
The owners of five-pound dog, living in Paignton (Devon), are in shock from the incident. 24-year-old Becca Louise hill, the owner of Gizmo, shows: Seagull swooped suddenly walking in the yard and a Chihuahua and grabbed him by the neck. The other girls tried to grab the dog by the legs and take it away from aggressive birds. But she took off and flew away, holding the dog in its beak.
In the district promptly distributed posters with a picture of a little four year old brown dogs. However, so far there has been no news about her whereabouts.
Of versions and opinions of the owners of Gizmo, not easier
To discuss the incident joined the watchers and staff of the agencies responsible for the protection of animals.
Case, at first glance, is unprecedented, as it turned out – almost everyday. According to ornithologist Peter Rock, University of Bristol and focused on the gulls to catch small animals and do it quite often. Besides, we are talking about very large seagulls that live in this part of the British coast.
Mr. Rock advises owners of small Pets not to let them run around the yard as they may become someone’s meal.
But Tony Whitehead of the Royal society for the protection of birds (RSPB) suggested that the so-called herring gull could be in conflict with the dog and its owners, who rushed to the defense of Chihuahua. In response to the resistance, the bird kidnapped little Gizmo.
Mr Whitehead has reasonably noticed that owners of miniature dogs you better watch out for their Pets. In fact, it is possible that the negligence was the cause of this sad incident.