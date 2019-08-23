In England started to sell accessories for selfies with cats
August 23, 2019 | News | No Comments|
Loading...
The British company Bubblegum Stuff published in his online store a new product.
The British company Bubblegum Stuff published in his online store a new product — a clip for your smartphone that helps to make a good selfie with a cat. The device consists of clothespins and a small bell: clip attaches to your smartphone and the bell attracts the attention of the pet.
The device is sold on the website Bubblegum Stuff for £ 12. Shipping is worldwide, so you have all chances to become the most fashionable catalogitem.