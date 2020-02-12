In English football, a scandal erupted: it became known how much parents pay for the release of their children on the field with players from the Premier League
Became known, how many parents pay for their children to go on the field with the players of the English Premier League before the match.
This amount varies from 100 to 700 pounds, reports The Telegraph.
It is noted that take money for it is not only the clubs in the EPL, but also representatives of the championship. Thus, the fee for such a service from “Nottingham forest” is 500 pounds.
According to deputies, and groups of fans, the clubs in the EPL and Championship is neglected low-income families.
According to the new Chairman of the influential Committee for elections in the field of digital technology, culture, media and sport at the Parliament Julian knight, to be a talisman becomes a “prerogative of the wealthy families that completely is at odds with the principles of the game once the working class”.
However, not all clubs charge a fee for it. Manchester city, their compatriots from Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea, Liverpool, Newcastle and Southampton provide children the opportunity to enter the field for free. The opportunity to go with the players available to the children of lottery winners for members of the fan clubs for each team.