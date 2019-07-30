In English football has taken a revolutionary innovation (video)
The Federation of football of England (FA) has taken a radical decision to introduce temporary removal of some lower leagues of the national championship. According to the newspaper The New York Times, the players are sent for 10 minutes in the “penalty box” for arguing with the referees. Such innovation was tested last season in the test mode, and the result of the experiment disputes with arbitrators declined by 38%.
“The FA has successfully tested temporary removal in season 2017/2018, and last season tried out in the 31st League. After received positive feedback from the players, coaches and referees, and temporary removal is entered in a number of leagues. A mandatory rule is introduced up to the fifth level of the National League and third women’s division and below“, — reads the statement of the leadership of the organization.
Note that for disputes with the arbitrator, except for temporary removal, the player, as before, will receive a yellow card. Thus, in the case of repeated wrangling a player prematurely leaves the field before the end of the match.
By the way, in the match of the 11th round of the championship of Brazil between Botafogo and Santos, which took place on 24 July, a funny thing happened. In the second half, the forward guests Marinho broke the rules in front of the penalty area. The striker did not agree with the referee by Eber with Lapisa and swore loudly in his direction. Seeing that the referee reached into his pocket for a card, mariño recovered quickly, walked past Lapis and pretended that swears into the air at what is happening in reality. “Trick” was held, and the referee didn’t even show the player a yellow card.
