In English football introduced the rule to temporarily remove players
FA
The football Association of England (FA) has approved rules temporary deletions of players during the match in some leagues in the country since the beginning of the season 2019/2020, according to the official website of the organization.
Such sanctions will apply for disputes with the arbitrator, specified the press service.
The innovation will be used on “all levels of grassroots football”, including women’s football, up to 5-th level of the National League.
For disputes with the referee the player will receive a yellow card and will have 10 minutes to go in the “penalty box”. After two temporary “deletions” will be followed by the removal of the player from the field to the end of the match, but with the right replacements, if the team left.
“Disagreement (with the referee – approx. LB.ua) is a key part of the game that needs to be addressed, and our pilot phase proved that the “penalty box” works well”, – said General Director of FA mark Bullingham.