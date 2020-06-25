In English football scandal: the leader of the championship posted on the stands a mannequin with a picture of Osama bin Laden (photo)
In the English championship matches 38-th round of the resumed season was aborted because of a pandemic COVID-19.
In particular, the leader – “Leeds United” played in Cardiff against city and lost 0:2.
Due to the failure of “white” in the Welsh capital, in the standings they overtook the club “West Bromwich Albion”.
On Saturday, 27 June, Leeds will accept nearest competitor in the fight for a place next season in the English Premier League – Fulham.
In anticipation of this important for both teams of the match in the club Leeds United have decided to pick up usefully the trend for the location of the home stadiums of their fans.
And here Leeds found himself at the epicenter of the scandal.
In the stands, “Elland road” a portrait of the once number 1 terrorist, ex-leader of the terrorist organization “al-Qaeda” Osama bin Laden.
The image was discovered by one of the fans of the club, a mannequin which was placed beside a terrorist.
Note that Leeds has implemented among its members, club marketing campaign, whereby anyone over 25 pounds can put a dummy with his image.
“Leeds” already deleted photos of bin Laden and assured that he will not allow the emergence of more offensive images, the BBC reports.