In Estonia demanded Russia to return the ‘annexed area’ (PHOTOS)

The speaker of the Estonian Parliament, a member of the Conservative peoples party EKRE Henn Billwas said that Russia annexed approximately 5% of Estonian territory, and said that ratification of the border Treaty country must return them. About this he wrote on his page in Facebook.

“We don’t want a single square meter of Russian territory. We just want our back. Russia annexed about five percent of the territory of Estonia,” wrote Billwas. He noted that the Estonian-Russian border determined by the Tartu peace Treaty, which is the registry of existing international treaties United Nations. Progress in the ratification of the border Treaty can only be achieved after recognition by Russia of the terms of the Tartu agreement, signed Billwas.

Therefore, Pillais responded to the words of the Director of the Second European Department the Ministry of foreign Affairs of Russia Sergey Belyaev on the invalidity of the Tartu peace Treaty. In an interview with RIA “Novosti” Belyaev admitted that Russia and Estonia “are now experiencing not the best period in force held by Tallinn country” and noted that the signing of documents on the border of Russia with Estonia in 2014 “an understanding has been reached about the absence of territorial claims between the two countries and the need to ensure normal non-confrontational atmosphere for the ratification of posredovano”.

However, the “political background” in Estonia against Russia continues to be negative, and in 2005, the signature of Russia under the treaties on the border had to be withdrawn because of the fact that the Estonian Parliament made to the text of the law on the ratification of a number of political the language, referring to the Tartu peace Treaty, which the Russian side does not recognize the current. “Expected from the Estonian partners’ compliance with their part of the obligations on ratification, including the rejection of any political add-ons” – said Belyaev.

In may of this year, Pillais have said about the “continued occupation” by Russia 5% Estonia, and the reasons to legalize it in the new border agreement do not exist. Statements of Tallinn, the official representative of Russian foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova called “provocative attacks”. According to her, the theme of the Tartu Treaty for Russia “permanently closed,” as it closed on 6 August 1940 that Estonia be incorporated into the USSR.

The Tartu peace Treaty was concluded between the RSFSR and Estonia in 1920. According to the document, the Republic of Estonia was transferred to the territory of the Pechora district of the Pskov region and the so-called Estonian Ingria (now part of Kingisepp district of Leningrad region) and the right Bank of the Narva river (now part of slantsevskiy district of Leningrad region). After the liberation of territory of the Estonian SSR of the Germans from these lands were returned to Russia.

In 1991, the Supreme Council of the Republic of Estonia declared null and void all the decrees and resolutions of the Presidium of the Supreme Soviet of the Estonian Soviet socialist Republic on changes of the border. The power of modern Estonia in favour of a revision of the current border with Russia in accordance with the agreement of 1920.

In December 2015 the Minister of foreign Affairs of Estonia Marina Kaljurand clearly stated that Estonia does not plan to present Russia demands compensation for “Soviet occupation”. A Memorandum of cooperation with the purpose of damages signed in early November, the Ministers of justice of the Baltic States.

Kaljurand commented: “we are Talking about the political agreement of Ministers of justice, which the Estonian government was not discussed. The Ministry of foreign Affairs and the government of the Republic of Estonia does not plan to take real practical steps in this statement.”

On 5 November the media reported on the signing by the Ministers of justice of Latvia, Lithuania and Estonia of a Memorandum of cooperation in the presentation of Russia as the legal successor of the USSR demands compensation for “Soviet occupation”. The next day Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Rogozin promised as compensation “from a dead donkey ears”.

“The Russian Federation with the collapse of the Soviet Union in order to avoid the development in the former Soviet Union on the Yugoslav scenario has taken unprecedented in the history of mankind the victims – gave tens of thousands of square kilometers of their ancestral lands… And now to hear all sorts of nonsense about the fact that we were five miles is absolutely unacceptable,” – commented Vladimir Putin.

Authorities of all three countries have tried to calculate the size of a damage from occupation, and Latvia have done so many times. In 2005, the government estimated the damage from the actions of the USSR in 18,5 billion dollars. In Estonia counted 49 billion, in Lithuania, the “occupation” was estimated at 28 billion.