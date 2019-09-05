In Estonia found a secret U.S. military base (VIDEO) (PHOTOS)

Loading...

Secret us military base found on the territory of Estonia. As informs Estonian television channel ETV, if was considered earlier that on the territory of the Republic placed only NATO units stationed in the military town of Tapa, which is about 150 kilometers from the Russian border, but now we can confidently talk about a full database of the United States. It is the content of Washington has allocated in 2019 15.7 million dollars.

The journalists, who found mention of the contract on the maintenance of the database to open documents of the Pentagon, I can’t reveal the location of the secret object, however, reported that millions of dollars have been allocated for the construction of the training camp, which included barracks, archery range, Armory and warehouse for drying parachutes.

“This object aims to provide necessary planning operations involving personnel, intended for storage in a secure environment weapons and technical equipment, as well as for training of personnel”, – stated in the document of the U.S. government.

As reported by ETV, citing Colonel of the US army, a senior officer of the European forces Kevin Stringer, a special unit of the US army is constantly in Estonia in 2014, after the annexation by Russia of Crimea. “Our work often requires expansion of existing facilities,” said stringer, noting that the command unit of the U.S. special forces in Estonia is vested in the leadership of US special operations in Stuttgart.

Fully, the database must be completed in 2020. Information about how many people are included in the unit is a state secret.

Official confirmation of the information about the database neither from Washington nor from Tallinn there. However, the commander of the unit for the special operations Forces of defence of Estonia Colonel Riho Uhtegi told ETV that every Friday, the U.S. representatives present at military meetings in the defense Ministry of Estonia, where they, in particular, report on their week of work, report their needs and problems. The Colonel added that he sees the U.S. military every day.

As marks RIA “news” in recent years Russia has said about the unprecedented activity of NATO on its borders. The number of troops of the Alliance at the Western borders of the Russian Federation for two years has grown from 25 to 40 thousand people. In the Baltic States deployed a reinforced combat team of the multinational composition, resuscitated existed in the years of the cold war, the system of the transatlantic lift of troops from the US and Canada to Europe.

And publishing the Newspaper.ru reminds that in July of this year, the Department of the US army applied for a contract for the deployment of large military contingent on the territory of Europe, with the aim of ensuring the maneuvers of American ground troops in Europe (United States Army Europe, USAREUR) and accelerate the movement of military forces. In geographic coordinates the place of performance of the tender indicated an extensive European territory from Britain to the Baltic.