In Estonia, the police put the dog in handcuffs
September 5, 2019 | News | No Comments|
The head of IDA-Harju police station of Estonia Roger Kumm shared in social networks funny picture of a dog that has violated the law, resulting in the guards used handcuffs to curb it, writes portal Lemmik.ee.
“Before school Randvere, an incident occurred in which we were forced to use the handcuffs,” wrote Kumm.
“Maybe the perpetrator has practiced traffic on the way to school, but as he crossed the street completely against the rules, we decided temporarily to tie down the handcuffs and handed over to his family. Safe school time!” — said in the post.