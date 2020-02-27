In Europe recorded the first case of coronavirus of a professional footballer
A professional player in the Italian Serie C became the first player, sick with coronavirus, says Sport.es.
It is reported that the infected became the player whose name is not mentioned, who resides in the province of Siena.
Last Sunday the player was not included in the application of his team because of malaise and fever. Later the doctors conducted a test for the coronavirus, and in a few hours, the club reported a positive result. An ambulance took the player to the Department of infectious diseases, Siena.
Note that after the outbreak of the coronavirus in Italy, this state has become the fourth largest outbreak of the disease in the world. Officially known about 453 infected, 12 people were killed.