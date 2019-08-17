In Europe the heat is breaking historical records
Heat waves in Western Europe on Thursday, July 25, reached new peaks in several countries exceeded temperature records. About it writes Today with reference to Meteo France.
Germany recorded the highest temperature on record in Lingen in North-West of the country the temperature reached 42.6 degrees Celsius.
In Paris thermometers on Thursday also showed to 42.6 degrees. This is the highest temperature ever recorded in the French capital, and the record is updated twice a day. The previous high of 40.4 degrees were dated 1947.
Belgium also recorded temperature record – 40.7 degrees in the small Western town Batam. In the Netherlands for the first time since it began keeping records the temperature reached above 40 degrees for 40.7 degrees was recorded in Gilze-Stans in the southern province of North Brabant.
The UK is also expected to record the highest temperature up to 39 degrees, but it has risen “only” to 38.1 degrees. This is the second highest temperature result recorded in July. Note that in the last 40 years the number of such heat waves has tripled.
In addition, in 20 French departments in the North and North-East of the country because of the intense heat for the first time for all history of meteorological observations has a “red”, the highest alert level. It is expected that the temperature will rise above 40 degrees Celsius, sometimes reaching the level of +43 degrees.
We will remind, as a result of prolonged heat in South-Western Europe has killed at least eight people. In addition, prolonged heat wave in the South-Western part of Europe started large-scale fires. Thus, in France, a fire destroyed the 620 hectares of vegetation. The fire was covered by olive groves and fields. According to the latest data, in the Gard Department burned six houses and five sheds.